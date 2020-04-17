COVID-19: Katsina Records Four new Cases

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Government on Friday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the state to nine.

The Chairman of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee and Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, who disclosed this while briefing journalists, said the four new cases were recorded in Daura and Dutsin-Ma Local Government Areas of the state.

He said: “We have received four additional positive cases in the state on 16th of April, 2020, making a total of nine. Out of the four new cases, three were from Daura, a community transmission from one of the contacts to the deceased doctor. The other person is from Dutsin-Ma.”

Yakubu, however, said the committee has received a whooping sum of N207.6 million donations from organizations and individuals to tackle the spread of the global novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He explained that the state COVID-19 Emergency Respond Committee was pursuing financial pledges amounting to the tune of N33,500,000 from individuals and corporate organizations.

He noted that the training of 66 medical personnel of the 10 proposed isolation centres and training of 102 DSNOs from the 34 local governments gulped the sum of N3,775,850.00

According to him, “Funding of activities of sensitization and enlightenment committee, N4,535,000.00; procurement of hygienic materials distributed at Juma’at mosques and churches in the state, N5,464,000.00; and fumigation of mosques and churches, N19,01,960.00.

“Procurement of medical equipment for the isolation centre at GARSH, Lot 1,2 and 3 is N106,663,561.00. The total committed and approved expenditure of the committee is N172,712,347.00.”