Enugu Discharges one COVID-19 Patient

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Enugu State Government has discharged one of the two COVID-19 patients at the Isolation Centre in Enugu.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ik Obi announced this development in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists last night.

He recalled that the NCDC had announced two cases of COVID 19 in Enugu that have been in isolation and receiving care.

According to him, one of them has tested negative for the virus and has been discharged.

The other person, he said is stable and responding very well to treatment.

“We encourage all persons to continue to stay home, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing”, he said.