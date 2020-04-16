CAP Partners WIMBIZ, LifeBank to Fight COVID-19

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, manufacturer of the number one premium paint brand in Nigeria, Dulux, has reiterated its commitment to responsible citizenship by showing care for Nigerians at these difficult times, through a partnership with Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) and LifeBankNigeria to combat COVID-19.

In its partnership with WIMBIZ, the company made donations of relief packs worth millions of naira to low income households in its host community, Seriki-Aro Ikeja, Mushin, Aguda-Surulere, Ijeh, Ikorodu, Orile. The other part of the partnership saw CAP Plc team up with LifeBank Nigeria to provide medical supplies such as kits and oxygen in tanks to hospitals and medical facilities that are treating COVID-19 patients nationwide.

According to the Chairperson, CAP Plc, Awuneba Ajumogobia, “We believe that social distancing and staying at home are great ways to flatten the COVID-19 curve and eventually contain its spread, hence, our alignment with the government’s decision in locking down states that have been impacted. However, given the nature of our country, there are many low income household individuals who depend on daily survival wages and will be negatively affected during this period of total lockdown, hence, our intervention.”

Ajumogobia pointed out that CAP Plc is strongly committed to empowering the most vulnerable in the society to survive this period and as such, teamed up with WIMBIZ, to distribute thousands of relief packs to the low income households in inner communities in Lagos State.

In order to support frontline efforts, CAP Plc also joined forces with LifeBank Nigeria to donate kits and oxygen tanks to hospitals and medical facilities that are treating COVID-19 patients in the affected states. This gesture hinges on the World Health Organization (WHO) report which states that oxygen therapy is the major treatment intervention for patients with severe COVID-19 and all countries must work to optimize the availability of pulse oximeters and medical oxygen systems.

Speaking on this collaboration, the Managing Director, CAP Plc, David Wright, noted that “There is a need for Nigeria to ensure that medical staff on the frontline are well equipped to do their job. Because this task cannot be left to the government alone, CAP Plc has partnered with LifeBank to empower hospitals and medical facilities that are treating COVID-19 patients across the country in ensuring that the all-important oxygen therapy is readily available for patients who would need it.”

Representatives of WIMBIZ and LifeBank, WIMBIZ Chairperson, Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwoand CEO of LifeBank Nigeria, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, expressed delight with the partnership with CAP Plc, noting that such acts of responsible citizenship and collaborations that directly impact the low income households in our communities are needed to win the COVID-19 war.

CAP Plc has been a strong contributor to the wellbeing of several local communities, partnering with different organizations to drive CSR initiatives in line with its values of empowerment and innovation. Notable amongst these initiatives are the SOS YouthCAN annual project, where youth are equipped with technical skills to prepare them for the job market, Nigerian Red Cross Society, and supporting school of the blind amongst other CSR initiatives.