Bauchi Gov Signs Two Executive Bills into Law

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has signed two executive bills into law.

The bills are a law repealing the State Geographic Information System (BAGIS) and other matters connected to its operations and a law establishing the State Statistical System and Bureau of Statistic Law 2020.

Mohammed used the occasion to reaffirm the determination of his administration to work within due process and rule of law.

He observed that the repealing of the State Geographic Information System would ensure effective land administration in the state in line with global best practices.

The governor also directed the State Commissioner of Lands and Survey to use the development to enable the state government to achieve its set objectives as plans.

“We pray Allah to bless the State House of Assembly and the Bauchi State Government for the kind of synergy we established. I must thank the assembly for the synergy, cooperation and statesmanship and response to call to duty.

“These bills that we have just signed with your approval are critical to the management of our geographic system.

“With my background as a former FCT Minister, I know that land administration is larger than geographic system and I approached the assembly to make it useful under land administration and the Ministry for enforcement of geographic information system so that we can have one of the best in terms of urban and regional planning,” he said.

According to him, the state government could not make good plan for its education, health, and rural development among others without accurate data.

“We know that the most important thing in developmental planning is statistics. So, we submitted the bills to the lawmakers to establish administrative framework for the collection, storage and usage of our data for developmental purposes,” the governor said.

Presenting the Bills to the Governor, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Abubakar Y Suleiman, hoped that the two bills would assist towards the delivery of dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.