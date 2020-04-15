Osimhen, Others Set to Resume Action in Ligue 1

Super Eagles top striker and Lille of France forward, Victor Osimhen is set to resume action as France football league authority yesterday considered restarting Ligue 1 on June 3or June 17, with the latter date more likely, sports daily L’Equipe has reported, citing a document from league organisers (LFP).

The Nigerian forward, Osimhen with an impressive show in the ongoing season and looked to be priced away at the end of the current season before the outbreak of Coronavirus will definitely alongside other players in the league be ready to get back to action moments the whole pandemic situation is supressed.

Soccer in France just like in other top leagues was suspended indefinitely last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Monday French President Emmanuel Macron extended the lockdown in the country to May 11.

The L’Equipe report said that if the season resumed on June 17teams would have to play every three days so the regular campaign could end by July 25, leaving time for relegation and promotion playoffs to be completed by August 2.

L’Equipe also said LFP members had voted on Friday to push back the start of next season by two weeks to August 23, but that the decision would have to be confirmed by France’s Football Federation (FFF).

The French Cup final between Paris St Germain and St Etienne has been scheduled for June 27, according to the document, while the League Cup final between PSG and Olympique Lyonnais had been pencilled in for July 11.