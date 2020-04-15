Lagos Doctor Treating COVID-19 Patient Dies of Virus

By Martins Ifijeh

A medical doctor in Lagos, Dr. Chugbo, has become the first health worker in Nigeria to die from COVID-19 after he contracted the virus from a patient he was treating.

The doctor, who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Wednesday after being rushed to the facility Monday, was said to have managed a COVID-19 patient in a private hospital where he was working.

The patient he was treating died on Friday April 3.

Confirming the development to THISDAY Wednesday, the Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, said the doctor was not a staff of the hospital, but was rushed to the facility after he showed severe signs of the disease.

“He was brought in late so there was no much we could do. He was a staff in LUTH years back before he went to join the private sector. We learnt he had COVID-19 patients in his facility that he was treating. He may have been exposed to the virus from there.

“His death has shown what health workers are exposed to in the course of treating COVID-19 patients. Our hearts are with his family in this trying time. It is a sad development for us.”

Further investigation shows Chugbo, who was over 60 years old, did his residency training at the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department in LUTH.

He was at the time the Vice President of the Association of Resident Doctors in the hospital.

He was also said to have worked at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) as a consultant.

More details later ….