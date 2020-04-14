FrieslandCampina WAMCO Supports 100,000 Families

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc has announced its decision to support over 100,000 Nigerian families with a relief package of dairy products. The initiative is part of its commitment to support the government in the fight against COVID-19.

The company also donated its top brands – Peak and Three Crowns milk – to support over 100,000 families in low-end communities and vulnerable groups who are at risk of compromising their nutritional needs, thereby reducing their immunity to diseases.

In the same vein, FrieslandCampina WAMCO also donated hygiene items to support healthcare professionals.

Explaining the corporate gesture, the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Ben Langat, was quoted in a statement to have said: “These are challenging times; this pandemic is testing our care for each other, and we must all rise to the challenge.

As a company, our mission is to nourish Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition, so we will continue to ensure our products are accessible to provide as many Nigerians as possible with essential nutrients from milk. We are committed to living this mission, more so in the face of the COVID-19 threat. I thank our teams, who are making huge sacrifices every day to ensure this.”

FrieslandCampina WAMCO made its donation in partnership with the Lagos State government and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, to get the nutrition relief package to the communities where they are most needed.