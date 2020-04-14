COVID-19: Julius Berger Donates Hospital Beds to Isolation Centre

Bennett Oghifo

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has said it donated 48 hospital beds, including mattresses and 10 partitioning framings to an isolation centre in Abuja to support the government’s fight against the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

The contribution, according to a statement by Julius Berger, is the first in a series of planned donations aimed at supporting and equipping healthcare facilities with needed resources to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Utilising its group facilities, Julius Berger has fabricated over 700 beds for hospitals, which are being rolled-out to healthcare providers towards the setting up of isolation centres to care for patients infected with the virus. Movable partitioning manufactured locally by the Julius Berger group is also being delivered to enable maximum flexibility,” the statement said.

It said the beds were manufactured by Abumet Nigeria Limited, Julius Berger’s aluminium and glass processing subsidiary, utilising high grade aluminium parts. Abumet’s factory and assembly lines were transformed to support in the timely production of the beds. Efforts were carried out in conjunction with Julius Berger’s own furniture production experts, AFP, who also delivered part of the components for the beds.

Julius Berger is committed to supporting the Federal and State Governments, as well as key public agencies and healthcare providers in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company stands in solidarity with the nation and shares our thoughts and heartfelt thanks to the healthcare workers and front-liners tackling the pandemic.