Troops Kill 10 Bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto

The Defence Headquarters has said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji weekend, neutralised over 10 bandits and rescued many kidnapped victims from their hideouts in Zamfara and Sokoto states.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the troops, in a ground and air operation closed up on bandits in a subsidiary operation called Operation Chingaba along Maru-Dansadau axis killing nine bandits.

He added that 18 victims comprising 10 men, four women and four minors who were kidnapped by the bandits were rescued during the operation.

Enenche also disclosed that the troops, in a sting operation at Isah Road close to Sarwa Village in Isah Local Government Area of Sokoto state, arrested a gun runner known as Alhaji, following credible information.

According to him, at the point of his arrest, his men in ambush opened fire on troops leading to his death while his men fled with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Troops recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun PKT, 140 rounds of 12.7mm, 43 blank ammunition and one motorcycle.

“In the same vein on April 11, troops of FOB Dangulbi and Dansadau at a blocking force at Gobirawa made contact with bandits forcing them to withdraw in disarray.

“Troops pursued and neutralised one bandit, recovered one AK47 rifle, three 7.62mm special ammunition, water jet explosives, two inches Det 33 cable for IED and one motorcycle.

“Furthermore, following sustained action on the bandits in Mutunj and Dansadau in Maru LGA on April 10, the Village Head of Mutumji handed over one AK 47 rifle captured from bandits to troops at FOB Dansadau.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby solicit for continuous provision of information for the enhancement of our operations.

“This is highly desirable in tackling our security challenges,” he said.