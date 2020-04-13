Lockdown: Hoodlums on Rampage in Lagos Suburb

By Segun James

Hell was let loose in Agege area of Lagos in the early hours Monday when miscreants also known as area boys went on the rampage and invaded several streets looting and vandalising homes and business premises claiming they are hungry.

The over 50 boys however met a stiff resistance from youths in the area who engaged them in a free for all.

The action of the area boys prompted youths in several areas of the state to set up bonfire in their area.

Similar situation abounded across the city, as traders are seen lamenting the lockdown.

At Agege, traders lamented that their shops were broken into and goods stolen.

At Alaka end of the Apapa-Ojuelegba flyover, a journalist was attacked and the windshield of his car was broken.

Speaking with THISDAY, a foodstuff trader at Capitol Road, Agege, Alhaja Mimotalai Abeni Mustapha, said most people have become desperate as it was becoming difficult for people to survive due to the lockdown.

She appealed to the Lagos State government to put an end to the lockdown as the people may resort to desperate measures to survive.

People were seen loitering in most places visited by THISDAY Monday.

At Berger bustop, Ojodu, there were several people seeking transportation to Lagos Island, but no buses to convey them.

At the Old Toll Gate near Seven-Up, stern-looking security operatives were on hand to screen all entering the state.

Most markets were in operation even as they engage in brisk business.