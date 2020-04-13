Leadway Supports COVID-19 Fight

Leadway Assurance Company Limited has announced its provision of N5 billion life insurance cover to health workers fighting against COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The company also announced N135million donation for procuring Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) materials, test kits and foodstuff as part of its efforts to support optimal testing and treatment of the COVID-19 cases as well as access to nutrition in the country during the quarantine period.

The Managing Director of Leadway, Mr Tunde Hassan-Odukale, while disclosing this in a statement, said the underwriting firm was leading other insurance companies to provide life insurance cover to the tune of N5 billion for all frontline healthcare workers battling to save the lives of those infected by the virus.

He said the company had before now made donation as part of funds being raised by the Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA) in its NIA COVID-19 Support Fund.

He said the donations aligned with the company’s value of service and customer focus and would aid the government in combating the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria.

“We understand the magnitude of the risk taken by health workers who have elected to support the government to take care of Nigerians in the wake of a pandemic that is ravaging worldwide.

“We salute their tenacity, resilience and professionalism as they battle COVID-19, putting their lives on the line to ensure that Nigerians are adequately cared for during this period. We understand the weight of their duties and hope that this support reassures them and indeed all Nigerians, that we are in this together,” Hassan-Odukale said.