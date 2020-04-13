Impossible to Finish UEFA Champions League, Says Hernandez

With his team just one leg into the quarter finals of the competition, Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez believes it will be ‘impossible’ to finish the Champions League this season.

UEFA has suspended both the Champions League and Europa League indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. All domestic leagues have also been postponed with no return date in sight, which is likely to cause huge fixture congestion once football returns.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said he would consider finishing the European competitions behind closed doors but will accept they might have to be cancelled if they were unable to resume by September.

“It’s going to be hard to cram all this in as well as a possible end to the league,” Hernandez told French media group L’Equipe.

“The Champions League concerns all the countries affected by coronavirus. It will be difficult to get everyone out of lockdown, to be in similar condition but also just to meet up, to travel to Italy, Spain, England or France.

“You have to be realistic. I think it will be impossible to finish in the Champions League in these times, especially if we favour ending the domestic leagues.”

Bayern have been one of the Bundesliga clubs that have resumed training under strict conditions.

From last Monday, they have been training in separate small groups to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

“The conditions are very strict. We are in small groups of four. We do not meet the others,” Hernandez explained.

“We train at different times to avoid contact. The changing rooms are also arranged differently. We don’t occupy the same pitches.

“But as soon as it’s over, we’ll quickly go and shower and eat at home. This is another way to get the machine up and running again.”