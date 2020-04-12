Boris Johnson Out of Hospital

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital Sunday after a coronavirus battle that took him to ‘death’s door’, according to Daily Mail Online.

The report said Downing Street confirmed Sunday afternoon that he had been released from St Thomas’s Hospital in central London, after being admitted last Sunday.

It also stated that a No 10 spokesman said: ‘The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”