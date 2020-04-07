Lalong Directs Total Lockdown of Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Hon. Simon Lalong has directed a total lockdown in the state starting from Thursday this week, saying this has become necessary to fumigate the entire state against the virus.

Addressing the press in Jos, yesterday, the governor also said that testing for the virus will begin in the state this week as a testing centre will soon begin operation.

He said, “government has concluded plans to carry out a state-wide fumigation exercise, which will cover Jos-Bukuru metropolis and all the 17 Local Governments Areas of the state.

“To this effect, I am directing a total lockdown, effective 12 midnight of Thursday 9th April 2020 to 11p.m of Wednesday, April 15, 2020. During this period, there will be no movement of any kind except for staff on essential duty. These include: security agencies; medical and health workers; power and energy staff; Fire Service; media; telecom operators; fuel tankers.”