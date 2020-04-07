Firm Sensitises Nigerians on COVID-19

Ugo Aliogo

Hypo Hygiene Products Limited has partnered with religious institutions across Lagos to sensitise their members on the need to maintain proper hygiene in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

According to a statement, the company’s Area Marketing Manager, Emmanuel Inyang, said the initiative was a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to promoting environmental hygiene, especially with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease through its brands of bleach and toilet cleaners.

He further stated that sensitising the public and institutions at large was imperative in helping Nigerians understand the need the good hygiene plays in curtailing the spread of the deadly virus, which has now been reported in at least 170 countries around the world.

“As a responsible company, our sole aim right now is to enlighten the public on the importance of maintaining proper environmental and personal hygiene through sensitisation and providing support.

“Public safety is our priority and we strongly believe promoting the culture of hygiene among Nigerians will play a part in effectively preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

Iyang in the statement commended the efforts of the authorities in strengthening awareness creation among Nigerians through the media.

He revealed that government cannot do it alone, hence Hypo Hygiene Products Limited was offering its support through donations and sensitisation.

“The government needs all the support it can get and that is why we have embarked on this journey to strengthen its efforts. We have also visited mosques across the State and enlightened members on tips to prevent the spread of the deadly virus,” he added.

In his remarks, Paul Emoedume, who represented Danjuma Balewa, Senior Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Cornerstone Parish, lauded Hypo Hygiene Products Limited for its efforts in creating awareness on the importance of hygiene to curtail COVID-19.

He expressed appreciation for the company’s donation of its leading brand of bleach, Hypo.

According to Balewa, “At a time like this, enlightenment plays a key role in saving lives. This deadly disease is ravaging the world right now and while we pray to God for intervention, it is also important as individuals to play our role by maintaining good hygiene to prevent an outbreak. I would like to thank Hypo for this commendable effort – it will go a long way in saving the lives of many. May God bless the company and others doing their bid to create the much needed awareness at a time like this.”