COVID-19: EKEDC Supports Lagos with N150m

Peter Uzoho

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has supported the Lagos State government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic with a N150 million relief fund.

The Managing Director of EKEDC, Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, disclosed this in Lagos at the weekend, while presenting food and other relief items to the state government.

He explained that the money which was approved by the company’s board would be used to provide relief items for the low income earners and the less-privileged in the state.

He added that part of the money would be invested in infrastructure in order to deliver consistent electricity to isolation centers within their area of coverage.

According to him, majority of individuals who earn a living from their daily activities have been having a hard time now as the economy is slowing down due to the state-wide lockdown.

Fadeyibi said: “EKEDC will not stand aside and watch, as this virus ravages our city and threatens our fellow citizens and our way of life.

“That is why our board and management has approved a budget of N150 million towards assisting the government during this crisis.

“The approved budget will be used to provide relief items for the low income earners and less privileged. It will also be used to invest in infrastructure to deliver consistent electricity to isolation centers within our coverage area.”

He, however, thanked the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his team for their rapid response in handling the COVID-19 pandemic

He urged the private sector in the state to support the government by lending a helping hand to communities in Lagos during this critical period.

Fadeyibi added: “We will continue to pray and hope that all the factors in play in Lagos State and across Nigeria result in our country being less vulnerable and more fortunate than others have been, as we battle this pandemic.

“We all are required to be conscious of and practice social distancing as we continue maintaining high standards of hygiene, sanitary conditions and safety in order to beat and survive this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Responding, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal, commended EKEDC for the gesture and called on other corporate entities to emulate the Disco by supporting the government’s relief efforts.

Lawal assured the donors that the items would be utilised judiciously to ensure that they bring succour to the people of the state, especially those worst hit by the lockdown.

He also debunked the claim that only members of the ruling party were benefiting from the relief support, stressing that they were being distributed through Community Development Associations, councilors, religious bodies and traditional rulers.

Lawal said: “So Lagosians should just be calm. They should stay at home and maintain social distancing guidelines to help us contain this pandemic.

“We are targeting 200, 000 at the first instance and we will be able to complete 100, 000 households by Saturday.

“We are also re-strategising on the model of distribution and we are calling for more support because we want to be distributing house by house.

“We don’t know how long this lockdown will be for but we want to assure Lagosians that a lot of people are supporting us and they should bear with the government because it is for the good of everybody.”