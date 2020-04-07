Court Sentences Funke Akindele, Husband to 14-day Community Service

•To pay N100,000 fine each

•Naira Marley to be arraigned

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lagos yesterday sentenced Nollywood actress, Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello, and her husband, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bello, a.k.a JJC Skills, to 14 days of community service each for violating regulations on social distancing meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The couple would spend three hours per day, excluding Saturday and Sunday, in carrying out the sentence.

They must each visit 10 public places to educate people on the consequences of not complying with the directives on COVID-19.

The court also directed them to pay a fine of N100,000 each.

They were charged to court yesterday for violating the restriction regulations in Lagos State.

They were arraigned before Chief Magistrate’s Court 1 Ogba on one-count charge.

The prosecuting team was led by Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

The charge was read to the accused persons by the court and they pleaded guilty.

The court found them guilty as charged and sentenced them to a 14-day community service.

The court held that they must submit the names and phone numbers of every person who attended the party who shall be placed on isolation by the state government to determine their COVID-19 status.

The court added that failure to abide by the above directives shall attract more severe punishments.

The offenders had held a party at their residence with over 20 persons in attendance contrary to the social distancing directives made pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) and (b) & 17(1)(i) of Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020.

The video of the party showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an estate along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos had gone viral.

The actress and her husband were arrested for committing an offence under Section 58 of the Public Health Law Cap P16 Vol. 9, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Command said yesterday that Mr. Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley, was in its custody and would also be charged to court for violating the restriction orders.

The police have launched a manhunt for other guests at the party.