Lagos Discharges Two More COVID-19 Patients

By Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government has discharged two more COVID-19 patients after their viral load returned to negative.

This brings to 31 the total number of discharged patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, and 35 the total number of discharged cases in Nigeria.

Announcing this in a statement made available to THISDAY Monday, the COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the persons had now reunited with their families.

He said: “I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital. Two more female patients have recovered fully, tested negative twice consecutively and have been discharged from the facility today.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from COVID-19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.

“We are full of appreciation to the frontline health workers working hard during this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 brings us joy and hope. I, therefore, enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat COVID-19.”

He said he had no doubt whatsoever that the state had the the upper hand in this war, adding that it will eventually win.