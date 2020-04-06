Benue to Conduct Post-mortem on Suspected Dead Victim

By George Okoh

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 has concluded plan to conduct a post- mortem examination on a dead person suspected to have died of the novel disease at Okpoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

This was disclosed by the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Nguna Addigin, to THISDAY’s correspondent in Makurdi via a text message.

Addigin, who is also a member of the state’s action committee on COVID-19, said that the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom has approved a post–mortem examination on the deceased to ascertain the cause of his death.

It was gathered from locals in Okpoga that a middle aged man who hailed from the area, had returned from a foreign country last week and went into self-Isolation.

Addigin explained: “What I heard is that, a case of COVID-19 was discovered in Okpoga, Benue State today (Sunday). The guy came back from Ghana, went to his village and spent six days in his home town in Edumoga.“

He fell sick and went to the General Hospital Okpoga, where he was referred to St. Mary’s Hospital Okpoga and was admitted but decided to go to Abuja.

“Unfortunately, his family wanted to take him to Abuja, but he died on the way. So we need to interact with his mum who took him out of the hospital.

