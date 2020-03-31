Two Persons Drown in Ureje Dam in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Two persons were drowned in the Ureje river in Ado Ekiti metropolis during a swimming expedition.

The identities of the victims, a male and a female, who were reported to be lovers, are yet to be known as of the time of filing this report.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development, said the two persons died while trying to swim inside the river.

Abutu added that the police were invited to the scene of the incident, saying their bodies have been recovered and taken to the morgue at the university teaching hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

Another source, however, said the two friends allegedly jumped into Ureje river while trying to evade arrest from security agents who trailed some people to the area described as den of immoral acts.

Information had it that young men and women usually visit the dam side to swim and engaged themselves in unholy acts in the area thereby constituting themselves into threats.

According to the Chairperson of landlords association, Bamigboye community, Phebian Fatuase, the youths have constituted themselves in the dam area into a den where they carry out criminal activities such as smoking of Indian hemp, prostitution and cult initiation.

Fatuase, added that the community had made many attempts to stop the youths from using the place for their nefarious activities.

She stated further that the two persons who drowned in the dam were said to have jumped into the dam on sighting security agents, but died in the process because they could not swim to the shores for safety.