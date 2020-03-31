Police Arrest 165 Violators of Kaduna Curfew, Impound 205 Vehicles

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has said it arrested 165 people, including two clerics and 205 vehicles/tricycles, for violating the 24-hour curfew in the state.

The state government had last Thursday imposed a 24-hour curfew as parts of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, said in a statement yesterday that the arrest were made following a robust curfew enforcement strategies by the command in collaboration with other security agencies.

The statement said: “Following the imposition of 24-hour curfew by the Kaduna State Government on March 27, 2020, and the initial social distancing order by the federal and state governments respectively, to curtail the devastating spread of the deadly COVID-19, the Kaduna State Police Command under the leadership of the state Police Commissioner, U.M Muri, in collaboration with other sister agencies has put in place a robust enforcement strategies which have recorded significant success in terms of securing compliance from the public through community engagement.

“The command has continued to enforce and closely monitor compliance of the respective executive orders with a view to ensuring the success of the government efforts towards curbing the contagious effect of the virus as well as enhancing public safety and health accordingly.

“The operatives of the command in collaboration with other security agencies have in the course of enforcement of the order, arrested 165 and impounded 205 vehicles/tricycles, including the two clerics, who violated the curfew and social distancing order, and are being interrogated at the Command Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).”

Jalige said the suspects would be prosecuted immediately on the completion of investigation in accordance with the relevant extant laws of the land.

The statement further warned violators of the government orders to desist from it or face the heavy burden of the law as the command will not hesitate to be decisive on any person or group of persons who disobeys these restriction orders in accordance with the law.

It called on members of the public to be law-abiding, observe the safety tips and continue to comply with the curfew and the social distancing orders aimed at enhancing public safety and health in Kaduna State.