NIPCO Assures Customers, Staff of Protection against COVID-19

Peter Uzoho

NIPCO Plc has pledged to support and protect its customers and staff against the COVID-19 currently ravaging the World.

The Managing Director of NIPCO, Mr. Suresh Kumar, in a statement signed by the company’s Assistant General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Lawal Taofeek, said, “there is nothing more imperative to NIPCO than the wellbeing of our customers and employees.”

According to him, “As COVID-19 continues to spread, we want you to know we are doing all we can to support you.”

“We hereby seek your collective support to stop the spread of the disease. We share the concerns and apprehension of our stakeholders on the pandemic especially its toll on the populace so far.”

Suresh said the downstream player has put in place series of measures to shield its esteemed marketers and indeed other stakeholders who may have one transaction or the other to do with the company.

He noted that top level management meeting had been held on the health and social economic implication of the virus on NIPCO’s publics – internal and external, with a view to coming up with practical policies to protect them in the course of the company’s operations.

He added that the company’s terminal has full compliments of sanitisers, hand gloves and face masks for staff and customers alike, to ensure safety of all, while daily briefings and monitoring of measures put in place were been done as part of sensitisation programme on how to cope with the pandemic.

The NIPCO MD further said: “Our front office officers and interfacing personnel in Sales & Dispatch have also been sensitised on measures to prevent the spread of the disease to the terminal even as temperature checks for marketers and staff are being accelerated.

“We cherishes your transactions with us and seeks your kind support to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

“We equally pledge our continued exemplary service to you all but with a caveat that your safety and good wellbeing would not at any time be relegated to the background.”

The company had earlier at a special event recognised some of its staff who have displayed commitments in services over the years.

“It is pertinent to note that the annual event is principally to recognise and appreciate NIPCO’s long serving staff for their contribution to the steady growth of the company.

“Over 100 employees have so far benefited since the company was inaugurated in 2004 with 12 staff mounting the podium once again to receive 15 years long service awards aside from those that qualified on the ten years recognition of commendable service to the organization,” he added.