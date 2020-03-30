NBC Calls for Decryption of Local Channels on Pay TVs

By Emma Okonji

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has directed that all pay subscription broadcasters in Nigeria such GOTv, DSTV, NTA Startimes, FreeTv Platform, among others, to immediately decrypt all local channels on their bouquet to enable subscribers to their services in Nigeria, access without hindrances, daily reports and directives on the Corona virus pandemic.

According to the NBC’s directive issued through a statement, the directive would last for one month in the first instance.

Further directives on it shall be issued by the Commission after detailed assessments of subsequent development, it added.

The NBC had earlier requested broadcast stations to ensure timely basic information and updates on the subject matter.

Daily broadcast monitoring reports so far indicated that broadcast stations across the country have been giving detailed reportage on the campaign for awareness on Corona Virus.

The statement further said the Commission, however, expressed dismay that a few broadcasters aired unsubstantiated news and names of persons purportedly infected by the virus without required professional authentication.

“Broadcasters are further mandated to allot, at least, 10 per cent of their daily airtime to public enlightenment on the virus, in line with national interest and social responsibility, as enshrined in the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. The Commission commends broadcasters that have remained steadfast and displayed professionalism this period,” the statement said.