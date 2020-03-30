Kano to Establish Platforms for Grazing Reserves, Stock Routes

The Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) will expend millions of naira in the development of grazing reserves as well as the establishment of platforms to manage grazing reserves and stock routes in several locations across the state, according to a statement by the state Project Communication Specialist, Ameen Yassar.

The State Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, was quoted to have said this during a visit to the Village Head of Dangora, Ardo of Dansoshiya forest, in Kiru local government area of the state, recently.

“Our biggest investment in this direction is in developing the Dansoshiya grazing reserve, the largest in Kano state, which is about 4,312 hectres,” he stated.

“This initiative is part of our several strategically designed programmes, aimed at curbing itinerant lifestyle by herdsmen and its accompanying repercussions. This endeavor will keep them with animals around their homesteads and help them to grow and store feed for the animals,” Muhammad stressed.

“This visit, is therefore, to inform you, as critical stakeholders, that we are sending some officials to enumerate the pastoralists households, cattle heads and sundry needs, within the Dansoshiya forest axis and to identify their development needs, so that we can plan projects and programmes which suit them best,” the State Project Coordinator explained.

He said the KSADP intends to provide infrastructure and services that would make life comfortable for the herdsmen living within Dansoshiya Forest and its surrounding area. He added that input from the beneficiaries would make the project a resounding success.

He urged the stakeholders present during the meeting to help create awareness on the project and to ginger communal support towards its implementation.

In their respective remarks, the community leaders promised to cooperate with the project officials towards successful stock-taking of their development needs and eventual improvement of the Dansoshiya

grazing reserve.