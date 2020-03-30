Covid-19: Senator Gives Palliatives to Constituents

By Laleye Dipo

People of Niger east senatorial zone of Niger State have got the first palliatives since the lockdown of the state by the state government as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state government had imposed a 10-hour curfew on the state which has consequently restricted the movement of the people and has serious effect on their social and economic lives.

The government has not announced any palliative to cushion the effect of its action but the senator representing Niger east senatorial zone, Alhaji Sani Musa, has assuaged the pains of people in his constituency.

Musa donated over 900 bags of rice to each of the nine local government areas of the state. He also made available some condiments including vegetable oil and salt to his constituent.

The senator, while presenting the items through his coordinators in each of the nine local government areas, urged the people to cooperate with the government by abiding by all the measures taken to curtail the spread of the disease.

“My primary responsibility is the security and welfare of the people. We have been doing this and will continue to expand our reach to as many people as possible in my constituency in this trying times.

“We know that we cannot meet all your demands in these trying times of the country’s history, all that is expected of us is to continue to do the little we can, especially in order to cushion the effect of stay-at-home order.

“In these trying times, we turn to God for wisdom and comfort and pray we defeat this deadly virus as soon as possible for things to return to normal; so I appeal to you to stay safe,” he said.

He assured the people that the distribution process of the items will be transparent as nobody will be left out, adding that the chairmen of the local government areas and party executives will ensure that only the intended beneficiaries benefit from the relief items.

Musa also used the occasion to commiserate with families of those that lost their lives in last weeks’ bandits’ attack in Galadimakogo in Shiroro Local Government Area.

He assured the people that the government and the security agencies are doing all within their power to stem bandits’ attacks not only in the area but throughout the state.