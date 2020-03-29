Those Exempted from Curfew Imposed on Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 14-day restriction of movement imposed on Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun by President Muhammadu Buhari will not apply to certain categories of professionals and organisations.

President Buhari had in a national broadcast on Sunday night imposed curfew on the two states and Abuja to curb the spread of Covid-19 to other states.

In his broadcast, the President said the order will not apply to hospitals and all related medical establishments as well as organizations in health care related manufacturing and distribution.

Also exempted were commercial establishments such as: food processing, distribution and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities; power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and private security companies.

“Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored”, he added.

Buhari said workers in telecommunication companies, broadcasters, print and electronic media staff who can prove they were unable to work from home were also exempted from these restrictions.

He further stated: “All seaports in Lagos shall remain operational in accordance with the guidelines I issued earlier. Vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from these Ports to other parts of the country will be screened thoroughly before departure by the Ports Health Authority.

“Furthermore, all vehicles conveying food and other essential humanitarian items into these locations from other parts of the country will also be screened thoroughly before they are allowed to enter these restricted areas.”