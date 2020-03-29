COVID-19: Buhari Asks States to Nominate Doctors, Nurses for Training by NCDC, Lagos Govt

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he has requested all state governments to nominate doctors and nurses for training by the National Centre for Disease Control and Lagos State on tactical and operational response to Covid-19 in case it spreads to their states.

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, President Buhari said he made the request through the governors forum.

The training, according to him, will also include medical representatives from the armed forces, paramilitary and security and intelligence agencies.