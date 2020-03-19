One More Body Recovered from Lagos Explosion Site

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

An additional body has been recovered from the scene of last Sunday explosion in Abule Ado area of Lagos, bringing the casualty rate to 21.

Confirming this, the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the additional body was brought out as the emergency responders were carrying out recovery and salvage operations at the incident site.

He said: “The teams continue to carry out recovery and salvage operations at the incident site. An additional body was retrieved today bringing the total number of fatalities to 21.

“468 people were displaced from their homes and 100 of them are now in the relief camp. Two are still missing.

“Our help desk remains manned and our personnel are available to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those who have need of shelter and food.

“We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away from the scene. We will continue to provide updates.”