NLC Issues Advisory to Nigerian Workers over Coronavirus Outbreak

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged workers in the country to brace up for the challenges posed by the fast spreading Covid-19.

As part of measures to contain the spread of the virus, the labour movement admonished workers to adopt safe practices, including avoiding shaking of hands, crowded places and to observe good personal hygiene.

Addressing a press conference Thursday afternoon, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said that workers are encouraged to cue in to the hygiene practices as recommended by the global health body, the World Health Organization (WHO).

On the economic front, NLC urged the federal government to put forward policies that would mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on businesses.

He also said that government should ensure that workers are not neglected and that employers pay their workers their entitlement during the period of the outbreak.

Wabba further said that as part of government’s intervention efforts to arrest the spread of the virus, all those coming into the country from high burden nations should be quarantined until proper health investigation is conclusively carried out.

