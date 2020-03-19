APC Faults PDP’s Unification Rally

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold a unification rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, in the face of the rising incidence of COVID-19 pandemic as insensitive.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement yesterday called on well-meaning Nigerians to plead with the PDP leaders to be responsible for once and apply some intelligence to their actions.

He said that it is reprehensible that the PDP saw the need to hold rally at a time when countries all over the world are taking deliberate, coordinated and concerted measures to contain the global outbreak of the pandemic.

Issa-Onilu noted that five new cases were announced in the country yesterday and efforts were already underway to track persons who have had contact with these confirmed cases.

The ruling party stressed that the federal government has cancelled the scheduled National Sports Festival, closed down National Youth Service Corps’ camps nationwide, imposed travel ban on government officials, restricted entry into the country for travellers from 13 countries, as well as improved emergency medical response across the country among other social distancing steps being taken to protect the country, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus

Issa-Onilu said: “The PDP’s thoughtless action is shockingly at variance with the current world effort to contain this pandemic.

“How could any group choose this period to pull a crowd together? What is it that is at stake at this moment that requires this level of risk taking? Why do the leaders of PDP not realise this action is capable of putting the entire country in jeopardy?”

The party spokesman stated that events in most countries of the world and instructions being given by the Nigerian government does not support this activity, saying “obviously, the PDP is incapable of applying itself to rules and commonsense.”