9mobile Assures Customers, Associates of Improved Service 

Nume Ekeghe

9mobile Nigeria has assured its customers of cheaper and improved services in 2020.

The Acting Managing Director, 9mobile, Mr. Stephane Beuvelet, made this known while speaking at the company’s annual Channel Partners Conference themed ‘Facing the future together’ held in Lagos recently.

A statement from the telco explained the 9mobile team used the conference as an opportunity to share its business strategies with its trade partners.

He said: “The idea behind this conference is to converge with our channel partners and dealers to create the energy and momentum that we need to grow in 2020 and beyond. We have fixed the challenges we had in the past, and now we are in the right trajectory to succeed.

“We have started on the right footing with the deployment of our infrastructure and 4GLTE across the country.

“We have also slashed down our prices, and people have realised that 9mobile is the preferred network. We have also created this new demand that will favor our partners and sales dealers,” he said.

Beuvelet, while outlining some proposition of 9mobile, he said: “We have the cheapest and best quality service. We also have an amicable and efficient customer care that is second to none.

“We want to reassure Nigerians and our customers that we have more competitive products and services with the best value at the most affordable rate. We recognise that we need our partners and dealers to grow, and the reason we have brought our trade partners together is not only to share our plans and vision but also to strengthen our partnership and relationship.”

Managing Director of Sonite Communications Limited, Mr. Olajide Samson said 9mobile has been resilient despite all the challenges it had faced.

Also, the Managing Director, Clickatell, Mr. Samson Isa said: “They are very concerned about the profitability of our partnership. One of the things I appreciate about the management team of 9mobile is their honesty.”