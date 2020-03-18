Senate Calls on Buhari to Address Nigerians on Coronavirus

*Urges government to stop visa on arrival policy

*Calls for shutdown of all international airports except Abuja, Lagos

Chuks Okocha and Deji Elumoye

The Senate Wednesday called on President Mohammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on the federal government’s preparations for coronavirus.

Also, the Senate urged the Federal Government to take more actions like travel ban, tighter border control and restrictions on large gatherings, and banning of some citizens of other countries from entering Nigeria.

It also urged all related government agencies to keep Nigerians abreast of all cases of the scourge worldwide, while banning flight operations from all international airport except Lagos and Abuja.

The senate also urged the federal government to stop immediately the visa on arrival policy as other citizens of other countries abuse it by using it to arrive Nigeria and fly directly to the United States of America.

The Senate also called on the federal government to set up coronavirua testing centres in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Anotther drastic measure the Senate wants the federal government to take is the banning of flights from countries with intense cases of the virus.

These resolution was sequel to a motion by Senator Danjuma Goje on the ravaging effect of the scourge

Details later…..