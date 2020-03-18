Sen Okonkwo Commiserates with Victims of Abule Ado Pipeline Explosion

Senator Annie Okonkwo has commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones at the Abule Ado pipeline explosion which occurred on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the senator yesterday, he also condoled with Lagos State Government over the incident that claimed many lives and property.

About 10 persons were reported dead while about 50 persons are receiving treatment at the Navy Town hospital after the explosion rocked Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

For over seven hours, rescue officials were battling to put out the fire as residents try to salvage what was left of their belongings.

Details of the cause of the disaster are sketchy, but there are reports that a tanker was trying to offload some goods when the explosion occurred, affecting a gas station which however led to the destruction of several buildings.

The police authorities deployed 50 officers to ensure residents are safe until the fire is completely put out.

According to senator in the statement, “I feel very sad to also read about the demise of the Principal of Bethlehem High School in Abule Ado, Revd. Sister Henrietta Alokha, who ensured that all the students were rescued from the wrecked building alive, but unfortunately couldn’t make it out of the fire.

“May her gentle, fearless and patriotic soul rest in peace, Amen. Please say a short prayer for the repose of her soul.”