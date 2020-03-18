NYSC Closes Orientation Camp in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

In line with Tuesday’s directive by the federal government, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Paiko town, Niger State has been closed.

Before the closure, over 2,000 youth corps members deployed in the state in the Batch A stream 1 were undergoing their three-week orientation at the camp.

The federal government had directed the closure of all the camps nationwide to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Niger State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, addressed the corps members Wednesday morning, saying all their entitlements will be paid before their departure.

According to her, “The corps members are our children. The most important thing is to take precautions; they will be conveyed to their respective places of primary assignment (PPA) before leaving the state.”

While majority of the corps members received the news with joy, the traders at the orientation camp expressed sadness.

Some of them claimed they have invested a lot especially in making purchases of edible materials.