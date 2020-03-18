NICON Issues Claims Cheques to Deceased Students’ Families

NICON Insurance, said it has issued claims cheques to families of the deceased and injured students of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE).

According to the company, the claims cheques of N145, 000 were issued to the families of each of the two deceased students who died in the September 10, 2019 protest in the university campus, while another claims cheque of N120,000 was issued to each of the three students of the university who sustained various levels of injury during the protest.

Presenting the cheques, the Executive Director Marketing and Brand Operations, NICON Insurance, Debo Oladejo, explained that the policy tagged, ‘Student Welfare Insurance Scheme,’ (SWIS) was to cushion the effect of students and their sponsors in case of death or injury during the school session.

According to Oladejo, the cheques were presented in the names of Okonofua Esther, Mrs Mary Dada, Olamilekan Muiz, Elijah Azeez and Eyiola Ayomide.

He, however, advised the students to explore the option of dialogue whenever contentions arise in place chaos.

He also said the claims payment to the students is in line with the company’s quest to regain industry confidence by way of spike insurance uptake among university students across the country,

Speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Kayode Soremekun, expressed delight over the claims payment to the students and families of the deceased students.