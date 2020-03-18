Greensprings School Postpones Kanu Football Camp Indefinitely

Following the global spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the management of Greensprings School, Lagos has announced the indefinite postponement of its annual Greensprings Kanu Football Camp. The event was originally scheduled to run from April 5-10, 2020.

Announcing the postponement, the school’s Head of Corporate Strategy, Mr. Uche Ogbu said, “it was a tough decision for us to postpone the football camp, as many parents have already registered their children for the ninth edition of the football camp. Initially, we were hoping that the Coronavirus pandemic would get better, but there hasn’t been any meaningful improvement. Therefore, we had to make the hard decision of postponing the camp.

“We did this in compliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s recommendation that mass gathering of people should be avoided. Moreover, the safety of children that would be attending the camp is very important to us.”

Ogbu also explained how the school is taking other precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay, adding that the students of the school have been well-educated on how to protect themselves and their family from the virus.

He added that hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at strategic locations within the three campuses of the school, as well as in the special needs school – Anthos House.

Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is an annual football camp for children between the ages of five and 17. It is a five-day intensive football training project, whereby children undergo mentorship from Kanu Nwankwo and some European coaches. The ultimate prize of the camp is the scholarship to study in Greensprings School which is awarded to the most promising player of the camp, as part of the school’s corporate social responsibility.