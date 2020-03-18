FirstBank to Host FMDA Meeting

First Bank of Nigeria Limited will tomorrow host the 2020 first quarterly meeting of the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA), in Lagos. The CEO, FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, will give the welcome address. The theme of the event: “Nigeria: Fiscal and Debt Sustainability,” would be delivered by the keynote speaker, Dr. Amine Mati, IMF Senior Resident Representative/Mission Chief to Nigeria.

The meeting would convene treasurers, market players, their institutions and other stakeholders from the financial services sector. The quarterly meeting serves as a platform for in-depth knowledge sharing, dissemination of information and fostering of business relationships of its members in treasury market practice through capacity building professional standards and promoting professionalism in the Over – The -Counter (OTC) markets.

According to Group Executive, Treasury & International Banking, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ini Ebong, “at FirstBank, we are delighted to host the 2020 inaugural quarterly meeting of the Financial Markets Dealers Association of Nigeria (FMDA), a platform we consider pivotal to the continued growth of financial markets in the country.

“We are excited with the successes so far achieved by our noble Association – FMDA – as with the right regulatory and risk management framework, we have been able to impact and promote fairness in the activities of members, whilst providing the enabling environment for the required liquidity needed to promote business and impact the national economy.

With the knowledge and insights shared in the course of the quarterly meeting, we would further deepen our resolve towards the unrelenting role we play in the economy.”