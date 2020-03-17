UEFA: Mini-tournaments May Decide Champions League, Europa Winners

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Mose European football’s governing body, UEFA, is considering adopting a mini-tournament as one option to decide the winners of the Champions League and Europa League to ease fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA will be hosting a video conference with major stakeholders to reach a deciding on the matter today

Euro 2020 is set to be postponed to allow league seasons to be completed.

A source close to the situation revealed yesterday that all parties must be ready to sacrifice something to reach a solution.

All 55 UEFA members, the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues, and a representative of world players’ union Fifpro have been invited to Tuesday’s meeting.

The UEFA members will also hold an additional meeting to discuss their own reaction.