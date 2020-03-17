Court Orders Buratai to Produce Wadume’s Accomplices for Arraignment

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday ordered the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce the army officers who were alleged to have aided the escape of a suspected kidnap kingpin, Mr. Hamisu Bala (Wadume) in Court.

Justice Nyako made the order yesterday in a short ruling during the failed arraignment of Wadume.

The Inspector General (IG) of Police , Mr Mohammed Adamu, had filed a 16-count charge against Wadume and 19 others.

They are being accused of committing crimes relating to terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms possession.

However, the arraignment could not take place following the absence of the 2nd to 11 defendants.

By the order, Buratai or any other person who is keeping custody of the defendants are to produce them in court by March 30, the next adjourned date.

Soldiers of 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba State, had on August 6, 2019 shot members of a special anti-crime squad from the Inspector General of Police Office, who had arrested Wadume and were transporting him to the Taraba State Police Command, Jalingo, for interrogation, killing three policemen and two civilians on the spot.

Earlier, Prosecution Counsel, Mr Simon Lough had told the court that on January 7, 2020 the IG wrote to the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, seeking for the release of the 2nd to 11th defendants to the police for the purpose of arraignment and prosecution in court.

He however said that, although the served letters were acknowledged, the defendants were not released to appear before the court for arraignment.

In relation to Section 87 and 159 of ACJA 2015, Lough further urged the court to compel those in custody of the defendants to produce them in court on the next adjourned date