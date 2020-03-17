Ajibola Condoles with Gov. Bello over Mother’s Death

A former Managing Director of Daily Trust, Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola, has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the death of his mother.

In his condolence letter to Bello, Ajibola who is an APC leader and associate of the governor, said even though the exit of a mother was too painful for words to heal especially as his relationship with his late mother was ‘extraordinary’, God took her away in the best form that anyone could wish for.

He thereafter prayed that “Allah (SWT) grants her eternal rest in the grave, expands and illuminates it for her and pencil her down for permanent abode in the highest level of Jannah”.

Ajibola also prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss while assuring the governor of his best regards and prayers for him always.