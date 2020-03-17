A’Ibom Proscribes 51 Cult Groups in Secondary Schools

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government has proscribed 51 cult groups and societies in secondary schools in the state following the recent cult related violence and unrest in schools.

This is in addition to 14 other cult groups earlier proscribed by the state government in 2018.

The proscription order, which was signed yesterday by the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, came into effect on March 16, 2020.

The new order, which was titled “Cultism and other Violent Behavior (Prohibition) Order,” revoked and replaced “The Cultism and Other Violent Behavior (Prohibition) Order of 2018.”

The order reads: “In addition to the cults, societies and groups listed under sub-paragraph (1) of this paragraph, the following cults, groups or societies in Secondary and Primary Schools in Akwa Ibom State are hereby declared illegal and forthwith proscribed:

“The Luttox, Red Skins, St. Stephens, Dewell, Sept 11 Group, Secret Sons of Satan, King Cobra, J.V (Junior Vikings), Bats, and Predators. Others were Black Ladies, Black Cross, Scavengers, Skylolo, Sons of Nights, Blood Brotherhood, Junior Buccaneers, White Angels and Musket.

“In furtherance to sub-paragraph (1) and (2) of this paragraph and in addition to the cults, societies and groups listed therein, the under listed cults, societies and groups whether outside or within tertiary institutions, secondary or primary schools are also hereby prohibited.

“Daughters of Queen Amina, Lion, Leo Lion, Neo Black Movement of Africa, Temple of Eden, Daughters of Jezebel, Amazon, Black Brazier, Barracudas, Black Beret, The Dragon, Red Devil, Blood Suckers, Scorpion, Black Eye, Eyie, Sons of Nights, White Angels, Yellow Ribbon and Python.

Others included Black Sword, Supreme Dred Lock, Black Heart, Black Dagger, White Brothers, High Mafia, Street Mafia, Family Mafia, Supreme Red Skin, Italian Mafia, Separate Brothers Confraternity and Clansmen.

According to the order, “the activities of all cult, society or group mentioned in paragraph 1 and 2 of this order are hereby prohibited and defaulters shall be prosecuted in accordance with the Cultism, Offensive Weapons and Violent Behavior (Prohibition) Law, 2004, or any other enabling law in that regard.”

Other groups earlier proscribed in 2018 included the Vikings, Black Axe, KKK, Buccaneers, Mafias, Luttox (Junior Black Axe), Debam, Dewell, Icelanders, Red Skins, Pirates, Amoc, Akwa Marines and Utoto Groups (419).