ADC not merging with PDP – Ralph Nwosu, ADC National Chariman

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief

Ralph Nwosu, has dissociated himself from the decision of a faction of ADC

to merge with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A ‘merger’ talks between ADC and PDP held last week during the

Southwest Stakeholders Forum of PDP, which took place at the Oyo State

Government House, Ibadan. At the meeting were some stalwarts of ADC

including the former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Also in

attendance were the Deputy National Chairman, South, Elder Yemi

Akinwonmi; Southwest Chairman, Mr. Eddy Oyefeso; Chief Bode George;

member, PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Soboyede Okanlawon; former

Minister of Defence, Erelu Olushola Obada; former Deputy Governor of

Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Buknor-Akerele; Dr. Doyin Okupe;

Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Diran Odeyemi; Dr. Ladipo

Adebutu, Mr. Eitayo Jegede, Mr. Adedeji Doherty; Chief Clement Faborode

and Mr. Kunmi Mustapha among others.

The major highlight of the meeting was an agreement to hold a unification

rally in Ibadan where Olagunsoye Oyinlola and other ADC members will be

formally presented to the PDP elders and the official collapse of the ADC

political structure into the PDP.

However, according to the ADC National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, the

alleged merger meeting was held without his knowledge. “I am not aware of

the purported meeting where a decision was taken to collapse the ADC

structure into the PDP. To the best of my knowledge, the African

Democratic Congress, which I am the chairman, is intact. We are not

merging with PDP or any other political party in the country. ADC has

always been the most authentic political party with clear ideas. The ADC

brand is very strong,” he said.

In a statement issued by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Lagos ADC,

Olayiwola Abisoye, the party has not merged with the PDP or any other

political party in Nigeria. All members and stakeholders of ADC should

disregard any publication that the party has merged or collapsed into

PDP. ADC as a party is not merging or collapsing into PDP or any other

party. We remain the only credible alternative political party in Nigeria. We

are on a mission to rescue Nigeria from 16 years of PDP fiasco and eight

years of APC disaster. Everyone is allowed freedom of association but ADC

remains firm,” he posited.

Corroborating Nwosu and Abisoye, Mabel Oboh, Deputy Publicity

Secretary, ADC Lagos State, explained that the party remains indivisible.

“There is no cause for alarm. ADC is very much intact, working towards

making Nigeria a better country come 2023,” she said.