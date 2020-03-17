ADC not merging with PDP – Ralph Nwosu, ADC National Chariman

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong
The National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief
Ralph Nwosu, has dissociated himself from the decision of a faction of ADC
to merge with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
A ‘merger’ talks between ADC and PDP held last week during the
Southwest Stakeholders Forum of PDP, which took place at the Oyo State
Government House, Ibadan. At the meeting were some stalwarts of ADC
including the former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Also in
attendance were the Deputy National Chairman, South, Elder Yemi
Akinwonmi; Southwest Chairman, Mr. Eddy Oyefeso; Chief Bode George;
member, PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Soboyede Okanlawon; former
Minister of Defence, Erelu Olushola Obada; former Deputy Governor of
Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Buknor-Akerele; Dr. Doyin Okupe;
Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Diran Odeyemi; Dr. Ladipo
Adebutu, Mr. Eitayo Jegede, Mr. Adedeji Doherty; Chief Clement Faborode
and Mr. Kunmi Mustapha among others.
The major highlight of the meeting was an agreement to hold a unification
rally in Ibadan where Olagunsoye Oyinlola and other ADC members will be
formally presented to the PDP elders and the official collapse of the ADC
political structure into the PDP.
However, according to the ADC National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, the
alleged merger meeting was held without his knowledge. “I am not aware of
the purported meeting where a decision was taken to collapse the ADC
structure into the PDP. To the best of my knowledge, the African
Democratic Congress, which I am the chairman, is intact. We are not
merging with PDP or any other political party in the country. ADC has
always been the most authentic political party with clear ideas. The ADC
brand is very strong,” he said.
In a statement issued by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Lagos ADC,
Olayiwola Abisoye, the party has not merged with the PDP or any other
political party in Nigeria. All members and stakeholders of ADC should
disregard any publication that the party has merged or collapsed into
PDP. ADC as a party is not merging or collapsing into PDP or any other
party. We remain the only credible alternative political party in Nigeria. We
are on a mission to rescue Nigeria from 16 years of PDP fiasco and eight
years of APC disaster. Everyone is allowed freedom of association but ADC
remains firm,” he posited.
Corroborating Nwosu and Abisoye, Mabel Oboh, Deputy Publicity
Secretary, ADC Lagos State, explained that the party remains indivisible.
“There is no cause for alarm. ADC is very much intact, working towards
making Nigeria a better country come 2023,” she said.