2 Baba, Niniola, Tantalise Taste Buds on ‘Off the Menu’ Second Season

Iyke Bede

Beloved for its laidback banters, heartfelt laughter, and the insider look into the culinary skills of guest celebrities, ‘Off the Menu’ returns for a second season with the cream of the entertainment industry, offering a peek into how they whip up some of their favourite comfort meals just as they would in their private spaces.

A brainchild of Accelerate TV; the show’s second season is exclusively available on their official website. This season showcases the cooking prowess of 2 Baba, Niniola, Sound Sultan, Dr Sid, Beverly Naya, Timini Egbuson, Kemi Adetiba, and Chef Fregz among others.

Anchored by Chef Soliat Bada, the host interacts with the guest stars to reveal insights into their lives, careers, and goals as they unveil recipes and take viewers through the delicate processes of preparing some of their favourite dishes straight from the Miele Kitchen located on Victoria Island, Lagos.

“’Off the Menu’ season one proved to be a very popular lifestyle show for our viewers, so we were very excited to bring back season two,” says Head of Accelerate TV, Colette Otusheso.

“Cooking, eating, gisting, and laughing are definitely some of our favourite things to do. And so, it was important for us at Accelerate TV to bring back the hottest cooking show in Nigeria to our audience. What makes this show even more of a treat for the fans is that it promises to be a truly exciting, fun filled cooking and interview experience.”

With an eclectic range of new recipes from all over the world, and a special focus on African dishes, this season’s first episode which aired on Thursday, March 5, featured producer and actress Beverly Naya. She was joined by Bada in creating some mouth-watering Jerk chicken, a popular Jamaican delicacy.

Popular for being one third of internationally acclaimed dance group CEO Dancers, Bada spoke on her experience on set with the guests.

“I am truly excited about the guests we have and the dishes we have created this season. We had a lot of fun on set and I am super grateful to the whole team at Accelerate TV for helping me create more fond memories this season. Making ‘Off the Menu’ is always so much fun as I love showcasing my passion for cooking.”

New episodes of ‘Off the Menu’ are uploaded every Thursday at 5pm. Fans of the show are encouraged to recreate recipes and join in on the conversation across all their social media handles.