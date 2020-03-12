Policeman Allegedly Kills Wife, Self in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

A policeman with the Ondo State Police Command, who was simply identified as Tolulope, was alleged to have shot his wife dead on Tuesday before committing suicide at Akungba Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

The policeman, who was attached to the Akungba Division, was alleged to have carried out the actions after he returned from work.

Sources said the deceased policeman had been having issues with his wife for receiving phone calls from men.

The late couple were said to have left behind two children, one of them is a baby of two years while the other is three weeks old.

Confirming the development, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, described the incident as unfortunate and assured that investigation has commenced to ascertain the actual cause of the deaths.

Ikoro stated that the couple was the only one at home when the incident happened hence no one can actually pinpoint that it was a case of murder and suicide.

He added that the police are not ruling out the possibility of explosion due to the loud noise that was heard at the time the incident occurred.