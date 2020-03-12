Lalong: I will Go into Farming, after My Tenure as Gov

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, has declared that he would be going into a full – scale farming after his tenure as governor expires in May 2023. This declaration was to counter the insinuation that Lalong was planning to to move from the Government House to the Senate’s chamber in 2023.

Lalong stated this yesterday during the distribution of 500 water pumps for irrigation farming in the state, which was held at the premises of the Plateau Agricultural Development Programme (PADP), Dogon Dutse, Jos in Jos North Local Government Council.

The governor said that he would resuscitate the state’s agricultural training centers. He said: “Even me, I will go there for three – month course. Yes, because after governor, I am going back to the farm. So, if I don’t go for that training, I will not know how to farm.”

Agriculture, according to him, took the country’s economy out of recession. “So, why should we joke with agriculture? So, any time I see insecurity anywhere, I try to address the insecurity because I know when there is crisis, there will be no opportunity for farmers to go and farm.

“Those who think they can get money through crisis, their days are over. So, if you want to make money, I say, come to agriculture. You will become millionaires in Plateau State. So, we cannot afford to joke with the support of big development partners such as the African Development Bank.”

Lalong added that his administration is also carrying out the construction of 200 kilometer rural roads spread across the 17 councils of the state, which would create access for transporting farm inputs and evacuating harvested crops with ease.

“To facilitate irrigation farming of potatoes and other vegetables, this administration has procured 1,500 irrigation water pumps to be distributed for farmers across the 17 local government areas of the state,” he said.