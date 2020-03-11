Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Lagos Women

To celebrate the impact of their work on the drive towards a greater Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took the advantage of this year’s International Women’s Day to celebrate 200 notable women.

The governor shared a video highlighting the exponential growth that Lagos has experienced over the years due to the exemplary work spearheaded by trailblazing women such as Efunroye Tinubu, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Sinatu Ojikutu, and Tosin Oshinowo.

“We must ensure we continue to record growth across all facets of our society. Therefore, celebrating women isn’t just the right thing to do, recognising their immense contributions and impact is necessary for growth and sustainable development at a time when women make up almost half of our population, and are fast becoming the largest group of enablers of the economy through their enterprise and sheer desire for greatness,” a statement quoted him to have said.

“For over six centuries, Lagos has relied on the contributions of its women to attain and retain its status as Nigeria’s centre of excellence. The state has historically been proactive about ensuring it builds structures that promote equity and justice regardless of gender, religion, and background,” it added.