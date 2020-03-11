FAMFA Oil Organises Literacy Day for Children

Peter Uzoho

Children from over 50 nursery and primary schools in Lagos State were recently hosted during the FAMFA Oil Literacy Day (FOLD) 2020.

The event was an educative corporate social responsibility initiative by FAMFA Oil Limited, to foster a reading culture among children in primary schools, empowering them to lead through the exercise of their creativity, now and in their future careers or industries.

The programme themed, “Readers are Leaders,” had the kids and their teachers empowered through various educative programmes, and particularly enlightening them about the nexus between reading and leading.

During the programme, the children were led in a reading exercise by some of the dignitaries and captains of industry, who all creatively read along with the children from chapters of the book written by child author, Miss Oluwatofunmi Ayomikun Lawal, titled: “The First Female Ruler of L’Eko.”

There was a FOLD quiz based on the story and other activities including a drama presentation by Proud African Roots, which showcased the resilience of an orphan in receiving educational empowerment resulting in his rise to leadership within his community.

Also, there was a spelling competition, run by Nigeria Spelling Bee, which aided the pupils in developing their vocabulary.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Vice Chairman of FAMFA Oil Limited, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, stressed the importance of knowledge, saying, literacy was the bedrock of education which enables children to discover and develop their full potential in life, thus empowering them to be leaders.

She explained that literacy plays a major role in reducing poverty as well as inequality, creating wealth which is an impetus for economic growth in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the winner of the FAMFA Oil Literacy Day Spelling Competition was Oscar Elizabeth of BODMAK Solid Beginning School. Wisdom Jackson of Godsave Nursery & Primary School and Ogungbeje Janet of Ken-Ade Private School emerged as the first and second runners-up respectively.

The three finalists would further compete with other contestants at the South-west Regional Level, while the best speller will proceed to the National Level, representing Nigeria at the 2020 Africa Spelling Bee competition in November.