Buhari: I Have No Hand in Sanusi’s Dethronement

By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja denied any involvement in the dethronement of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, describing such insinuations as untrue, malicious and politically motivated.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president never had a history of intervening in the affairs of any state unless such issues are of national importance.

According to the statement, Buhari will only dabble into any brewing issue in a state when such a matter borders on national security because he has a responsibility to comply with provisions of the law in that regard.

It insisted that issues bordering on the appointments and removal of traditional rulers are within the purview of states and hence, linking the president with what happened in Kano is unfair.

“As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments. It is unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian President.

“Although a retired General and former Military Head of State, President Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation. They all have their powers specified under the Constitution,” Shehu said.

The presidential spokesman added that Buhari commended the people of Kano State for remaining calm since the dethronement of Sanusi.

He also prayed that God’s will be done at all times in both the emirate and the state.

