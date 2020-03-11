Buhari Approves Governing Board of NIMASA, NPA

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The President, in a statement made available to journalists by the Director of Press, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Eric Ejekwe, announced that, the NIMASA Governing Board would include: Hon. Asita, Chairman; Bashir Jamoh, Director General; Victor Ochei, Executive Director (Cabotage); Chudi Offordile, Executive Director (Admin & Finance); Shehu Ahmed, Executive Director (Operations); Adekola Adefemi, member; Muhammed. D Abubakar, member; and Hassan Rasaq Mahmud, member.

He added that the NPA Governing Board would include: Chief Akin Ricketts, Chairman; Muhammed Koko, Executive Director; Prof..Idris Abdulkadir, Executive Director; Onari Brown, Executive Director; Ghazali Muhammed, member; Sen. John Akpanuoedehe, member; Sen. Binta Masi Garba, member; Alh. Mustapha Aminu Dutse, member; Abdulwahab Adeshina, member; while Hadiza Bala Usman remains the Managing Director.

The statement stated that the members of both boards would be inaugurated by the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, on Friday, March 20.

In similar development, the newly appointed NIMASA Director General, Bashir Jamoh, yesterday took over the leadership of the agency from Dakuku Peterside.

Jamoh, who is the NIMASA’s sixth Director General in his speech shortly after taking over, expressed confidence that with the calibre of persons in the incoming executive management and board, the agency would achieve the ideals that informed its establishment in line with global best practices.

“As you already know, NIMASA has the core mandate of promoting and regulating shipping in the country. Concomitant with this mandate is the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the Nigerian maritime domain for ease of maritime transportation, which is one of the critical catalysts for economic development.

“It is in the realisation of this, and in pursuit of the Next Level agenda of the President Buhari administration that I urge you all to join hands with us to build an enduring and prosperous maritime sector.

“On this note, I will like to thank my predecessor, Dr. Peterside and indeed the outgoing Board of the agency for their resilience, team spirit and vision to make NIMASA a leading maritime light on the African continent.

“I must acknowledge the great strides we have made in the area of maritime safety and security, particularly with the Deep Blue project and ensuring the enactment of the anti-piracy law.

“On expectations from us, we shall hit the ground running immediately. We shall study our handover notes diligently to ensure continuity of leadership for the maritime sector.

“I can assure you that we will consolidate these efforts and take them further, as we continue to pursue the ideals of a viable Blue Economy for our country,” Jamoh said.