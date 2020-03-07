Wike Decries Exclusion of Rivers from Siting of Federal Projects

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has decried the exclusion of Rivers State from the siting and execution of projects by the federal government.

This is as the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, stated that the present administration in the country has disappointed Nigerians.

They spoke late Thursday night at the Government House Port Harcourt during a condolence visit by the Senate Minority Caucus to the Rivers State Governor over the passage of the governor’s uncle, Chief Charles Wike.

Wike said: “It is unfortunate that one minister from the South-south said that Rivers State is being denied projects because of kidnapping. It is painful.

“There are killings all over the country. Killings in different states. But they are siting projects in those states. But in Rivers State, not a single federal project.”

He said the exclusion of Rivers State from the execution of projects by the federal government raised very critical questions.

He said: “Are we really part of this country? Is Rivers State part of this country? They have taken away majority of the prominent positions occupied by our sons and daughters in the federal government.

“Rivers State is part of this country. We did not commit any offence to warrant the total exclusion from federal projects under this dispensation.“

He said that the politicisation of security and national development was counterproductive, adding that all Nigerians must work together to defeat insecurity.

“We need to work together to fight insecurity. It doesn’t matter the party that you belong to, let’s work together to save this country.

“If you are a human being, you cannot say that you enjoy the slaughtering of people. Where are we heading to?

“Why should anyone play politics with the lives of people? I don’t need to be in your party for you to protect me. We are brothers and we are all from one country,” he said.

While assuring the Senate Minority Caucus of his support, Governor Wike commended them for fighting on the side of the people.

Speaking on his uncle, Late Chief Charles Wike, the governor said he lived a good life and has gone to be with his creator.

In his remarks, Senate Minority Leader said the present administration has failed the people of Nigeria.

He said: “Nigeria as it is needs to move in a different direction from where we are moving now. We need you to support us in our effort to make every Nigerian feel the impact of good governance.

“We understand the difficulty every Nigerian is feeling today . We understand the pains most Nigerians are going through today.

“We understand that those who came on the platform of change have ended up even being worse than those that they came to change. The disappointment, the disillusionment that most Nigerians are feeling today, is our responsibility to bring to the fore in our public debate.”

Senator Abaribe said that democracy was difficult for some people because they were autocratic in nature.

“We have been trying to steer the ship of state to the right direction when we get communications from the Presidency and it has been very difficult,” he said.

He said though the Senate Minority Caucus had continued to work to correct the anomalies in government, the entire struggle has met with resistance.

He commiserated with the Rivers State Governor over the death of his uncle, Late Chief Charles Wike. He prayed God to grant the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Senator Abaribe was accompanied on the condolence visit by Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Senate Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda and Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Yau.